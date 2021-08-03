Tony Christie's recounts terrifying tour bus ambush

Tony Christie has previously described how his tour bus was ambushed by a group of men after it stopped for fuel in France. Back in 2016, the then-73-year-old singer was returning for a European tour with his band and his wife Sue, 68, when their bus had to fill up at a petrol station near Dunkirk in the early hours of Saturday morning.

MORE: Find out Bargain Hunt's Anita Manning's most expensive sale

Tony said that he and his wife were sleeping on board after a party to celebrate a successful tour when they were awoken by their driver and the tour manager who were both "shaking".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Antiques Road Trip's David Harper on Good Morning Britain with daughter Hetti

He told the Daily Mail that the bus driver had found himself "surrounded" by a group of men from a nearby migrant camp while filling up at the petrol station. When he shouted that they were being recorded by security cameras, they ran away - "but then our tour manager found a man hiding with the stage equipment in the trailer," Tony said.

Tony Christie pictured with his wife Sue

"I couldn't believe it. They could have got into the coach, what the hell would they have done? It's the second time it's happened to the coach driver. The first time he was stabbed by a spike. These poor drivers take a hell of a risk," the Yorkshire-born singer commented.

MORE: Antique's Road Trip defended following criticism from viewers

MORE: Antiques Road Trip star Philip Serrell shares rare snap of daughter

The star has said he will fly from now on

"I feel really sorry for these people, I know they are desperate but we shouldn't be scared to travel. I think I will fly from now on, I don't think I'll go on the road again."

Tony first found fame in the Seventies with a number of top 20 hits, including (Is This The Way To) Amarillo in 1971, which reached number 18. But he enjoyed his biggest musical success with the re-release of the song in 2005; it went to the top of the charts and became the highest-selling number one single of the year.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.