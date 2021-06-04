Christina Anstead looks so happy in photo with her 'work husband' The Christina on the Coast star is moving on

Flip or Flop's Christina Anstead had some exciting news for fans on Friday - and she couldn't have looked happier in the photo to make the announcement.

The mum-of-three was hugging her "work husband" in the snapshot which was captioned, "starting over is so sweet!".

MORE: Christina Anstead surprises fans with rare photo of young son

Christina's partner in crime was interior designer and television producer, James Bender, who she works with on their show, Christina on the Coast.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christina Anstead shares exciting news with beautiful beach video

They shared the happy news that Season 3 has just kickstarted and promised "lots of laughs" along the way.

James - who calls himself Christina's work husband on his Instagram - also looked delighted as were their fans.

MORE: Exclusive: Christina Anstead's ex-husband shares happy update on their relationship

READ: Christina Anstead's new photo with ex-husband has fans saying the same thing

"It was so good," one wrote after watching the new episode, while another added: "You are the dream team," and a third even asked: "Is baby number 4 coming soon?"

Christina and her work husband James are back with a third season of Christina on the Coast

Christina has been throwing herself into her work commitments with incredible passion and has been gearing up to this moment for a long time.

She recently shared a trailer for the series in which she was seen toasting "new beginnings" while juggling motherhood with her home renovation projects.

MORE: Christina Anstead's $5.4million former marital home is unreal

READ: Christina Anstead's ex-husband injured in mystery accident

"We have about eight projects going on right now," says Christina as she films on a boat with an idyllic backdrop of the sea behind her. "Busy, busy, busy, busy."

Christina is also a proud mum of three children

"I'm just determined to stay positive and move forward," she's heard saying at the end of the promo.

Christina is currently going through a divorce from her second husband, Ant Anstead, who she shares her youngest son, Hudson, with.

She continues to work with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, as they film Flip or Flop together.

They successfully co-parent, Brayden, five, and Taylor, 10, together.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.