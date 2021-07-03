Phoebe Dynevor celebrated Wimbledon in style when she attended a VIP event in a stunning outfit.

The Bridgerton actress was spotted at the Champagne Lanson suite at the tennis tournament wearing a figure-flattering olive-coloured dress and strappy white heels.

Phoebe was fortunate enough to watch the championship while indulging in a champagne reception, lunch and afternoon tea.

It was a star-studded event her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in attendance along with Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner all attending too.

Phoebe is no stranger to head-turning outfits and recently stunned with her off-duty style too.

She was pictured leaving a photoshoot in London rocking a pair of leg-lengthening frayed denim shorts and an oversized white shirt with puffed sleeves, which she left partially unbuttoned.

Phoebe enjoyied the Champagne Lanson suit experience at Wimbledon

Carrying a gorgeous bouquet of flowers, Phoebe added a pair of chunky black shoes with a gold buckle and protected her eyes from the beaming rays with some chic sunglasses.

Her off-screen outfits are a far cry from those on the hit Netflix show which she recently opened up about on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast.

Phoebe broke her silence on her on-screen husband, Rege-Jean Page's decision to leave Bridgerton and said: "I had a bit of a heads up, so I knew so but yeah, I guess it is a spanner [in the works]."

Phoebe is dating Pete Davidson

She continued: "The show centres around the Bridgertons and there are eight books. I think fans of the books know that every [season] is about a different sibling. And we're very much passing the baton to the lovely Johnny [Bailey], who plays Anthony.

"Obviously it's sad to see [Regé-Jean] go, but I'm looking forward to being reunited with my family."

