Rebel Wilson wows in skinny jeans to break big news The star has shed more than 75lbs

Is there anything Rebel Wilson can't do? The Pitch Perfect actress delighted fans with a sneak peek at what she's been up to on Wednesday and she showcased her impressive weight loss at the same time.

Rebel posted a pair of photos on her Instagram Stories in which she was wearing a pair of skinny, blue jeans and a slimming black top.

The Australian star was in a recording studio and looked right at home in front of the microphone.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson enjoys thrill-seeking date

But Rebel wasn't there to sing! She shed light on her antics when she explained: "Narrating a new animal series coming to Netflix early 2022."

On closer inspection, there were exotic animals on the TV screens behind her too.

This is just the latest in a string of exciting projects for Rebel. She recently finished filming her first non-comedic film role, The Almond and the Seahorse, and has been busy shooting and producing, Senior Year, too.

Rebel is working on a new project for Netflix

Not only that, but she's launched her career as a children's book author as well.

She announced Bella the Brave's release date on Instagram and showed off the book's main character with an illustration alongside an inspiring message.

"I'm so excited for Bella the Brave to be released on 27 October 2021," she wrote.

Rebel has been busy filming Senior Year

"From being a shy girl growing up in Sydney’s western suburbs to becoming an international movie star, I’ve learnt many valuable life lessons.

"I’m so pumped to be able to share this knowledge with kids in a fun, entertaining and empowering way."

