The Handmaid's Tale star Samira Wiley confuses fans with photo The star recently welcomed her first child with her wife

Samira Wiley sent her social media followers into a tailspin with a post she shared on Instagram recently.

The Handmaid's Tale actress teased fans with a photo of herself and Elisabeth Moss’ character, June, from the first season of the hit show - and the response was immense.

Samira shared it ahead of the last episode of the latest season which aired in the US last week, and wrote: "Season 4 finale premieres this week Wednesday. Found this pic from on set Season 1. WHAT a journey this friendship has had. If you are not caught up on the first 9 episodes of this season…u might wanna do that NOW!"

WATCH: The Handmaid's Tale season four trailer

But her fans were shocked and bombarded the comments with questions. "FINALE?!?!?! That’s it??????" wrote one horrified follower, while another added: "I feel like we were just getting started," and a third said: "I can’t believe it’s the season finale already! I want more." Many more are still commenting at their surprise it's over!

The show has amassed an incredible following and season five is going ahead.

Speaking about where the show can go from here, showrunner Bruce Miller told Variety: "I feel like we have to tell a different story."

Samira's fans were stunned that was the end of season four

While season four has wrapped up and aired in the US, UK viewers are just getting started. The first episode of the latest season aired on 20 June on Channel 4.

Samira has loved her journey on the show but also recently shared some exciting family news too.

Samira and her wife recently welcomed their first child

She and her wife, Lauren Morelli, privately welcomed their first child together in May.

Samira announced it on Instagram and wrote: "Happy 1st Mother’s Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child—our gorgeous daughter, George," Samira wrote.

"Welcome to the world, babygirl. We love you and we thank you for giving us the best 1st Mother’s Day two ladies could ask for."

