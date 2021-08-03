Riley Keough inundated with prayers and support following family death Elvis Presley’s granddaughter shared an emotional message on Instagram

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough has been inundated with prayers and support after she shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram.

The 32-year-old actress revealed her beloved great-grandmother, Anna Lillian, has passed away at the age of 95.

Taking to Instagram, Riley shared a sweet throwback image of Anna posing with her husband James Wagner and their daughter Priscilla Presley – who was married to Elvis from 1967 to 1973.

“We lost our beautiful Nana this morning. She was an incredible woman and mother. Rest In Peace nana,” Riley captioned the post.

Fans were quick to send messages of condolence, with one writing: "Sorry for your family’s loss lovely. Sending love and light."

A second wrote: "So sorry for your loss. Prayers to you and your family. What a beautiful picture." A third added: "My deepest condolences to you and your family and Priscilla."

Riley shared this sweet throwback of her grandmother Priscilla (L) and Anna

Priscilla also took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to her late mother alongside a recent photo of the family matriarch.

She penned: "I am heartbroken. My beautiful mother passed today. She was the light of our lives. She never wanted any attention on herself. Her children were her everything. May you Rest In Peace mom. You will always be with us."

The family loss comes just one year after the death of Riley's brother Benjamin Keough. Riley recently admitted she "couldn't get out of bed" for months after her brother took his own life at the age of 27 in July 2020.

Riley's great-grandmother Anna died aged 95

She told the New York Times: '[It's been] a year of feeling like I was thrown into the ocean and couldn't swim. The first four or five months, I couldn't get out of bed. I was totally debilitated. I couldn't talk for two weeks.

"It's very complicated for our minds to put that somewhere because it's so outrageous,'" Riley explained.

"If I'm going through a breakup, I know what to do with that and where to file it in my mind, but suicide of your brother? Where do you put that? How does that integrate? It just doesn't."

