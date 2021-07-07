Demi Moore is age-defying as she poses in swimsuit alongside 'twin' daughters The star looked incredible for Andie's new campaign

Demi Moore could be easily mistaken for her daughters' sister – and that was clear to see in the new pictures taken to promote a line of swimwear.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Demi's eldest daughter Rumer, 32, shared several pictures from the campaign, in which she stars alongside her actress mother and sister Tallulah, 27, and Scout, 29 – and left fans speechless.

"Ladies of the Moore Willis Clan coming to heat up your summer...@andieswim," she wrote alongside the first snap, which shows them all lying down in a deck, showing off their derrieres.

A second caption read: "So excited to share the campaign we did with @andieswim captured by our magical friend @cassblackbird. And getting to share this with the incredible women in my family was a dream come true. Finding swimsuits that are comfortable and make you feel sexy can be challenging and with @andieswim you don't have to choose."

Fans couldn't believe their eyes, with one commenting: "World needs more Moore Willis."

A second added: "Ummm this is the most epic shot ever," whilst a third remarked: "I didn't know you had 3 sisters."

Demi also proudly posted the shots on her own Instagram, and explained to her followers why the new campaign was so important to her.

"Over the past year, connection has become more crucial than ever. I've been a supporter of @AndieSwim from the beginning as an investor, and now, more than ever, felt like a perfect time to join them in welcoming a summer of freedom and togetherness.

"Especially sharing it with my daughters! It was important to me to include my daughters in this campaign, and I hope others seize opportunities in their lives to create meaningful connections and celebrate every moment with the people they love," she wrote.