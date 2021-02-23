Demi Moore's daughter Rumer Willis opens up about crippling anxiety The star felt she wanted to share

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' oldest daughter, Rumer Willis, opened up to her fans on Monday to reveal she's been battling severe anxiety.

The star made the confession about her mental health in a video she shared on her Instagram Stories.

In the clip, Rumer had filtered tears falling from her eyes that she blinked away. She wrote a lengthy post for her followers which documented what she was going through.

"Wanted to share something vulnerable because I think it is important to remember there are many sides to everyone and so much we don't see outside of the lens of social media."

She continued: "I have been dealing with bad anxiety since yesterday, but working on learning how to self soothe.

"It's really hard when they get bad and sometimes I feel like I'm dying. I get nauseous and my heart won't slow down. It sometimes feels like a force so much bigger than me has taken over the control panel in my brain.

Rumer bravely opened up about her struggles

"But I realised the worst thing I can do is try to fight against it or be resistant to it. I have to catch myself when I find myself focusing on just wishing it was somehow different.

Rumer concluded: "So here I am, sitting here feeling like I'm gonna melt, even though I know I won't and just trying to lean into the discomfort as scary and painful as that is."

Rumer assured her fans she was feeling better

While her fans weren't able to comment on her Story, the next day Rumer updated her Instagram to let them know she was feeling in a better place.

Along with a smiling video of herself looking fresh-faced and happy she wrote: "Thank you for all the amazingly kind messages yesterday. They meant the world to me. I felt so loved and supported.

"I decided to take charge of my day. Put on my new fav dress (@shopdoen) put on some great music and dance it out."

Her fans thanked her for her honesty, and for helping them through their own battles with mental health.

