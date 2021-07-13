Rumer Willis leaves little to the imagination in tiny string bikini – sparks reaction Demi Moore's daughter is currently in Greece

Rumer Willis has been wowing us with her vacation bikinis ever since she jetted off to Greece with her family – and her latest look is no exception.

The 32-year-old caused a huge stir when she rocked a tiny string two-piece by Riot Swim, which left very little to the imagination.

Rumer looked gorgeous as she reclined on a deckchair with the crystal clear ocean behind her.

Her royal blue bikini features a halter neck design with cute ruffle detailing on the top, while her triangle-shaped briefs are held together by string tied into bows.

Rumer's toned figure and washboard stomach were on full display, and her appearance won rave reviews from her followers.

"Wow Rumer you are gorgeous!" gushed one fan. A second said: "Absolute beauty." A third added: "Hot! Love the suit," and a fourth wrote: "Amazing photo. Beautiful!"

Rumer appeared to be wearing her bikini top upside down

Rumer's latest bikini snap comes after she responded to her "haters" with another phenomenal swimsuit photo.

The actress put on a very cheeky display, lying with her chest on the deck of a boat while wearing a skimpy yellow and orange thong bikini, which drew attention to her derriere.

Beaming widely with the most breathtaking landscape behind her, Rumer looked like she didn't have a care in the world.

"For the haters….with love and gratitude kindly [lips emoji] my [peach emoji], I’ll keep smiling regardless," she captioned the eye-catching image on Friday.

Rumer Willis responded to her 'haters' with this gorgeous photo

Fans were quick to throw their support behind Rumer, with one writing: "Keep shining baby girl." A second said: "You are stunning!" A third added: "What's to hate? Beautiful."

Rumer's gorgeous appearance came after she divided fans in a lime green bikini. While many praised her beautiful photo, others weren't as kind, leaving negative comments.

The House Bunny star is currently on a luxurious vacation in Greece with her mum and her two younger sisters Tallulah and Scout Willis.

