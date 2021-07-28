Rumer Willis shows off major change to her body in sunbathing picture The star used to have 22 tattoos

Rumer Willis shared a stunning picture of herself sunbathing on Tuesday and whilst many showered her with compliments – and even compared her to actress Salma Hayek – others noted an incredible change to her body.

Rumer Willis commands attention in skin-tight white catsuit

Demi Moore's eldest daughter could be seen lying down on her beach towel with one arm lifted up, prompting her followers to notice her fading tattoos.

"How many tattoos have you had removed?!" one asked her. "I was just about to ask. How bad does it hurt lol," enquired another. A third remarked: "I was thinking the same thing."

Demi Moore is age-defying as she poses in swimsuit alongside 'twin' daughters

Demi Moore and daughters surprise fans with baby photo

Rumer's arms show three fading tattoos, and one in particular was removed back in 2018 after she was left heartbroken.

Rumer showed off her fading tattoos in a new picture

Following her Dancing With the Stars win alongside partner Val Chmerkovsky, Rumer got a design showing the pair dancing together but just three years later she began the process to get it removed after the dancer began dating fellow DWTS pro Jenna Johnson.

The star has spoken before about the "awful" process of getting her 22 tattoos removed.

Back in 2018 she said at the AmfAR Gala in Beverly Hills: "It's awful, it's awful. I'm very lucky that a lot of my big ones were super light – but when people said that it hurt, I just had no idea.

Rumer has had many tattoos removed, including a lion that featured on her left arm

"I just kind of had a moment where you know, I got a lot of them when I was very young and I'm lucky to live in a time where it's very accessible to be able to take them off. But, it just didn't feel like me anymore, so I just thought to change it up."

Rumer is not the only Willis to have her tattoos removed. Last year, her sister Tallulah said goodbye to one of hers, revealing she had had it done when she was "20 and impulsive".

Tallulah also explained she didn't quite "understand the word 'permanent'" at the time.