Catherine Zeta-Jones displays her hidden talent in adorable family video Now this is what we call 'taking after mother'

Catherine Zeta-Jones is already well-known enough for her amazing accomplishments as an actor (Oscar winner in the Welsh house!) and her timeless beauty.

But in a new family video she shared, she showed that she has a lot more to her than simply acting and stunning the world on the regular.

Catherine Zeta-Jones' hidden talent

The actress posted a clip on her Instagram from her vacation home in Majorca, where she got down to business with her Welsh mother.

"Well, as you can see," she said in the clip, "my Mam and I have been working like little beavers building a dam."

She showed to her fans how she and her mom were getting to work on a couple of sewing machines, taking on projects like cushions and curtains.

"Two Welsh seamstresses, two sewing machines. Perfick!!!!" she wrote in the caption for the aww-worthy video.

Catherine shares a close relationship with her mother

The star's fans were quite impressed and also found the entire clip to be pretty cute.

Several of them left comments like, "Love how your welsh accent becomes stronger when surrounded by your welsh family and friends," and, "How lovely to spend time with your mother on a shared passion. Truly wonderful!"

Catherine has made the best of her Majorca vacation, not only getting to relax and spend some time away from work, but also getting some quality time with family.

The actress recently reunited with her parents

She posted another set of photos recently with both her parents on their boat, celebrating the fact that she finally got the chance to spend some time with them.

"Just loving being with my Mam and Dad after being apart for so long. They are just the best, they give me so much joy. I am blessed, truly blessed," she wrote in the caption.

