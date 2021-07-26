Catherine Zeta-Jones rocks super short hair as she does the splits in epic throwback photo We had it coming!

Catherine Zeta-Jones has always been known for being fit and energetic in a way that separates her from several of her Hollywood peers, but this isn't what we expected to see at the start of the week.

The Welsh actress posted a throwback picture to begin the week, flashing back all the way to 2002's Chicago, one of her most successful movies.

Catherine shared a still from the movie that saw her aggressively pointing to the camera while doing the splits, donning her iconic black bodysuit, sheer leggings, and bob hairstyle.

The scene is from her fiery performance of the Cell Block Tango in the movie, a performance that played a large part in garnering the actress some of the best acclaim of her career and winning her an Oscar.

Catherine's splits and hairstyle had fans feeling nostalgic

Her caption was less confrontational than her character, though, as she wrote, "I'm coming for you 'Mean Monday!' actually I love Mondays so have a good week all."

The post garnered a lot of fan love, with one commenting, "what a good way to start a week! sending you my love," and another saying, "YASSSS CHICAGO do u miss chicago." A third added, "the film that made me fall in love with you!"

The actress was in peak physical form during Chicago, performing splits and high kicks that had audiences wowed and made it one of the most successful movie musicals of all time.

The actress showed off her yoga poses while on a boat

However, that's not to say that Catherine still hasn't got that same style, even at the age of 51. She recently posted a video showing off her flexibility once again, this time from the present, doing her morning yoga stretches on her yacht.

She mesmerized fans with her flowing locks and plunging black swimsuit, as she wrote in the caption, "Easy like Sunday morning," pulling off her bends and flips like nobody's business.

