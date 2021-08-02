Catherine Zeta-Jones surprises with 'scary' video inside vacation garden in Majorca The Chicago star is on holiday with husband Michael Douglas and their children

Catherine Zeta-Jones is having the time of her life in Majorca, but her latest update on social media left some fans rather scared!

The Chicago star took to Instagram over the weekend to share footage from her sprawling garden in Majorca during a thunderstorm.

The clip showed the sky lighting up in dramatic fashion, and Catherine captioned the footage: "Wow! Don't mess with Mother Nature! After dinner light show!"

Fans were quick to comment on the clip, with one writing: "Wow freaky weather," while another wrote: "Wow scary!" A third added: "Stunning and scary at the same time." A fourth remarked: "That's scary. Lots of lightning near you now."

The Hollywood star has been staying at her vacation home in Spain for the past few weeks, along with her husband Michael Douglas and children Dylan and Carys.

What's more, her relatives, including her parents and young niece Ava, have all come to visit from Wales.

Catherine Zeta-Jones' footage of a thunderstorm scared many of her followers

This is the first time that Catherine has been able to see her family since the beginning of the pandemic, and it looks like a good time is being had by all.

Last week, the mother-of-two shared a sweet video of Ava speaking Welsh, telling viewers: "So, I hope you had a nice day today. We had a great day, we went swimming, we went shopping and now we're waiting for our dinner."

The star has been on vacation since the end of June. The famous family's holiday home boasts ten bedrooms and 11,000 square feet of space, and is set on the outskirts of the village of Valldemossa.

Catherine has an incredible garden at her Majorca vacation home

Inside, there is a home cinema and a gym for leisure activities and outside there is an idyllic swimming pool, a vineyard and direct access to the sea through the small village of S'Estaca.

The family have marked several celebrations while over there too, including Fourth of July, and Michael's Emmy nomination.

Catherine also recently revealed some exciting news of her own, announcing the release of her new activewear and footwear line for Casa Zeta-Jones.

Catherine is away with husband Michael Douglas and their children

The award-winning actress has been working hard on designing a collection for women looking for elegant and versatile pieces, including stylish vegan sneakers.

Michael was incredibly proud of his wife, and took to his own Instagram account to pay a public tribute to her following the news.

