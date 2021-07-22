Catherine Zeta-Jones knows exactly how to turn heads and her latest Instagram post only goes to show it. The Prodigal Son actress put on a sizzling display for a snapshot which certainly got fans talking.

The image in question was of Catherine standing in the shower with her arm covering her modesty. She was looking over her shoulder in the black-and-white image and looked stunning.

The throwback was captioned: "TBT or thought provoking Thursday. When did I start showering with make up on? I guess when there is a photographer in there with you."

Catherine's fans couldn't keep away from the comments and called her, "stunning," and, "spectacular," and also raised questions of their own.

"When was this taken?" asked one of her social media followers, while another quipped: "Do you think the photographer fainted?" and many said Catherine was, "one of the most beautiful women in the world".

Catherine questioned why she was wearing makeup in the shower

The Welsh star is currently vacationing with her husband, Michael Douglas, and recently wowed fans with a plunging swimsuit look too.

She showed off her youthful physique but also her sense of humour in a video she shared from her getaway.

Catherine shot the video upside down and managed to just about contain herself despite wearing a very low-cut swimsuit. She was shaking her hair around and captioned the post: "No hairdryer. No problem!!!"

Catherine loves to cause a stir with with her social media snapshots

Her fans went wild and commented: "Crazy and beautiful," and, "stunning," while others added strings of crying with laughter emojis.

Days earlier, it was a different story, however, as Catherine's followers were concerned for her wellbeing rather than roaring with laughter.

Catherine posted a video of herself swimming and waving in the ocean with the sight of land a long way in the distance.

The mum-of-two explained her actions when she wrote: "When you have just washed your hair, but you are desperate for a dip, you swim like this. I actually can swim much better than this, full on Michael Phelps, this is not my best form FYI."

But fans urged her to get back to safety as they worried for her paddling in such deep water.

Fortunately, Catherine proved there was no reason for concern as she went on to share numerous images and videos from her trip away safely onboard her luxury yacht!

