Catherine Zeta-Jones wows with stunning beach photos to celebrate happy family news The Chicago actress is away with husband Michael Douglas and their children

Catherine Zeta-Jones has swapped New York for Majorca this summer and is having a fantastic time staying in her Spanish vacation home.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones is breathtaking in lace as she gives tour around stunning vacation home

What's more, the Chicago actress has been able to reunite with her beloved parents, Patricia and David, who have joined her family over there from Wales.

This is the first time that Catherine has been able to see her mom and dad since the start of the pandemic in 2020, and she wanted to share the happy news with her fans on social media.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares glimpse inside impressive walk-in wardrobe

Over the weekend, the Darling Buds of May actress took to Instagram to share some lovely photos of herself soaking up the sun on a boat at sea, as she posed alongside her parents.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones displays endless legs in quirky swimsuit video

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones inundated with support from famous family following exciting news

In the pictures, the Hollywood star looked as glamorous as ever dressed in a floral dress, with her hair styled in a chic updo.

In the caption, the mother-of-two wrote: "Just loving being with my Mam and Dad after being apart for so long. They are just the best, they give me so much joy. I am blessed, truly blessed."

Catherine Zeta-Jones wows on the beach during reunion with her parents

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "What a beautiful family!" while another wrote: "Wow your mom and dad are so good looking!" A third added: "I love seeing you happy – btw you have the same beauty as your mam, gorgeous women."

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones does yoga in backless swimsuit onboard luxury yacht

SEE: Catherine Zeta-Jones' new swimsuit video has some fans concerned

The award-winning actress grew up in Swansea, Wales, and studied musical theatre in London before making a name for herself in Hollywood.

Catherine went on to marry Michael Douglas, and the pair share two children, Dylan, 20, and Carys, 18, who are following in their famous parents' footsteps with their love for performing.

Catherine and Michael Douglas have been in Majorca since June

The proud mum previously told HELLO!: "They're very musical, so we sing through life - which is a great treat for me because my husband… well, I love him, but he can't sing a note," she explained.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones puts on leggy display inside extravagant bathroom

SEE: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares glimpse inside huge garden of Majorca vacation home

"You know, he claims he sang on the backing track to When the Going Gets Tough, the Touch Gets Going but I know Billy Ocean wouldn't let him.

The Chicago actress inside her stunning vacation home

"But my daughter plays piano, my son plays bass guitar and lead guitar and I just bought him a huge drum set, to his father's distaste.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones shows off her beauty in ethereal white dress

SEE: Catherine Zeta-Jones commands attention in a robe in kitchen photo

"They love disco, my son's into the Rolling Stones, and it's all very eclectic and wonderful. I love the fact that they love music so much."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.