Catherine Zeta-Jones' niece becomes an internet sensation after they star in adorable video

Catherine Zeta-Jones melted fans' hearts this week as she shared a video of her niece Ava Zeta speaking Welsh.

In the 52-second clip, the mother-of-two can be seen sitting in a large sofa chair with Ava on her lap, before telling her followers: "Hello everybody, I am here with my beautiful niece, Ava Zeta. And I thought I'd send you a few messages only that I'm going to do it in English and Ava is going to do it in Welsh."

The actress then proceeds to reveal, in English, what they've been up to during the day, with little Ava repeating the sentences in Welsh.

"So, I hope you had a nice day today. We had a great day, we went swimming, we went shopping and now we're waiting for our dinner," they both tell Catherine's nearly four million Instagram followers.

The star recently reunited with her parents after months apart

Posting the video on her account, the Hollywood star captioned it: "Welsh in Spain. Ava Zeta is in the house. Hours of fun. Love you Ava. "

The video was a hit with fans, with one writing: "Y'all are the sweetest omg."

A second added: "It's amazing to see that the Welsh language is still alive," whilst a third remarked: "Endlessly adorable."

Catherine grew up in Swansea, Wales, and speaks Welsh – although she's had to get help from her dad in the past to regain her accent.

The actress revealed her parents give her "so much joy"

Back in 2007, before narrating A Mountain To Climb, a film about a charity trek to raise money for the NSPCC Wales, the actress spent time on the phone with her dad to ensure the narration would be spot on.

The producer of the documentary, John Morgan, revealed at the time: "We made sure that when we went to record her in her home in Spain, she had the full Welsh treatment before we started recording.

"I was there and I'm a Welshman, a woman from the NSPCC was there who's also Welsh, and a Welsh person who did the sound.

"And we encouraged her to talk to her dad on the phone too. The end result sounds wonderful."