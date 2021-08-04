Amy Robach climbs to new heights while away from home Beyond the very clouds

Amy Robach has been having a whirlwind of a time while in Tokyo reporting on the 2020 Olympics for Good Morning America.

READ: Amy Robach shares positive health update during time away from home

Now that she's fully quarantined and COVID negative though, she's been making full use of her days, and shared news that she'd scaled heights that left fans very impressed.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amy Robach's five style lessons

The journalist posted a few pictures of her newest achievement in Tokyo, climbing the incredible Mount Fuji.

She shared some of the breathtaking photos she captured from the heights, dressed for the cold weather and standing right above the clouds in spectacular fashion.

MORE: GMA’s Amy Robach wows in a figure-flattering dress we want in our closets too

"Above the clouds again #mountfuji," she wrote in the caption. She even added pictures of her team there with her, filming equipment in hand, ready to document the moment for the air.

Amy's trip to Mount Fuji got some serious appreciation from her fans

Amy's fans were in complete congratulatory mode, seriously impressed by her adventure and the magnificence of the pictures she posted.

"I don't think anyone on Instagram posts more beautiful background pics than you do. Stunning," one fan wrote, with another saying, "Spunky Amy," and a third adding, "Wow! This is breathtaking!"

MORE: Amy Robach marks bittersweet family occasion while away from home

SEE: Amy Robach gets fans talking with her 'steamy' Tokyo photo

The GMA co-anchor recently shared her ecstasy with fans over finally receiving the green light about the end of her mandatory 14 day quarantine period.

She shared that now she was free to travel, and has been delighting her following with the many opportunities she's taken to explore the city and its rich culture.

The journalist has documented her journey through the beautiful city of Tokyo

Not only did she show through photographs her time actually covering the Games and documenting Simone Biles' journey, but she's also dived into more tourist-y activities, such as visiting a traditional tea house and the city square.

"Still exploring this ultra modern city filled with surprises and steeped in history! We bring you along for our tour today on @abcgma3 #tokyo #whatyouneedtoknow," she wrote in the caption for one of her photo stories.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.