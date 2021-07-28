GMA’s Amy Robach wows in a figure-flattering dress we want in our closets too

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Amy Robach just might be the queen of unexpected work staples that you can wear in the office or from home.

The veteran anchor looked incredible on Good Morning America this week rocking a color block blue Staud midi sweater dress that hugged and flattered her figure, paired with a dainty Accessory Concierge necklace.

MORE: Amy Robach thrills fans in a stunning knit dress

The sleek number is half light blue and half dark blue and comes complete with a V-neck, long-sleeves, and a ribbed texture.

Amy gave fans a peek at her color block Staud dress on Instagram

It also has three other colorways - nectarine orange and pink (our fave), a neutral tan and white, and nude and black.

While this might not be the best look to rock on a hot summer day, the material is light, so it’s worth bookmarking or grabbing now before we shift to the fall in a couple of months.

MORE: Amy Robach's fans are all saying the same thing about her new photo

We loved it and tracked it down on Saks Fifth Avenue - and it was cheaper than you would probably think.

Staud Shoko Sweater Midi Dress, $165, Saks Fifth Avenue

If Amy’s dress looks familiar, it’s for good reason. She wore the dress in the nectarine and pink colorway earlier this month - and she looked sensational in that hue combo too!

MORE: Amy Robach shares motivational gym selfie following intense workout

Her longtime stylist Jamie Salazar complemented the eye-catching look with jewelry from Bonheur and Ragan Jewels, and shared several behind-the-scenes snaps on her Instagram, @jls_style.

Amy wore the Staud dress in orange and pink earlier this month

Fans loved the look, sharing fire and heart emojis, with one commenting: "Always looking great!"

Amy is making quite the stunning case for sweater dresses for summer - and we love it too.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.