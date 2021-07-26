Amy Robach marks bittersweet family occasion while away from home The Good Morning America star is missing her loved ones in New York

Amy Robach has been in Tokyo for the past few days to cover the 2020 Olympics live from the stadium.

MORE: Amy Robach left anxiously waiting at Tokyo airport

The Good Morning America star is doing an incredible job and is having a fantastic time, but she is also missing her loved ones back in New York.

On Monday, the TV journalist marked a bittersweet occasion as her beloved stepson celebrated his birthday while she was away from home.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Amy Robach's five style lessons revealed

Amy shared a heartfelt post on Instagram in honour of the special day, featuring a picture of her stepson Aidan sitting alongside her husband Andrew Shue.

MORE: Amy Robach bids emotional farewell to GMA colleagues

MORE: Amy Robach wows fans in stunning knitted dress

In the caption, Amy wrote: "Missing these two," alongside two love heart emojis. The doting stepmom also included a 'Happy Birthday' message to Aidan.

The journalist is stepmother to Andrew's three sons from his first marriage, and is also mother to two daughters, Ava and Annie, who she shares with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

GMA's Amy Robach paid tribute to her stepson while far away from home

The family are incredibly close and the celebrity couple have even written their debut book, Better Together, to help inspire other blended families.

MORE: Amy Robach's fans can't get over her beautiful bikini selfie

SEE: Inside GMA stars incredible homes - Amy Robach, Robin Roberts and more

Amy and Andrew's children were between the ages of three and 13 when they first got together, and the doting parents wanted to ensure that the change in their lives was positive.

They found a way to help their kids bond through making up stories about animals in their garden – which is where the idea of their book came from.

The GMA star is married to actor Andrew Shue

Amy and Andrew reside in the West Village in New York, and are often branded couple goals from their fans on social media. The pair are no strangers to travelling either, and just last month they enjoyed an action-packed vacation in Europe.

MORE: Amy Robach captivates fans with sun-soaked bikini photo during special celebration

MORE: GMA's Michael Strahan's actions leave Amy Robach unimpressed

The star has been away from her family since last Sunday when she touched down in Tokyo. Amy documented her journey on social media, including her anxious wait for a negative Covid test result, which allowed her to leave the airport.

Amy is a doting mom to daughters Ava and Annie

As well as working, Amy has been enjoying seeing the sites during her time off, and has also been keeping up with her fitness training.

MORE: GMA's Robin Roberts gets co-stars talking as she reveals negative aspect of living situation

READ: Robin Roberts gets fans talking with huge career announcement

Last week, the mom-of-two shared a photo of herself running on a treadmill in her hotel room, revealing that it was far too hot to go outside.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.