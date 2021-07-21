Amy Robach gets fans talking with her 'steamy' Tokyo photo The star is reporting on the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Good Morning America presenter Amy Robach has headed to Tokyo in order to provide Olympics coverage, and she made sure to enjoy her time in the country.

Posting a picture from outside the Zōjō-ji, a Buddhist temple, Amy managed to capture both the impressive landmark and the neighbouring Tokyo Tower.

The star stunned in a green dress in the beautifully serene photo as she wrote: "Another steamy night in Tokyo."

Her fans were stunned by the photo, and it got them all talking as they rushed to lavish the presenter with compliments.

One said: "Hi Amy, have a wonderful time and as always steamy or not you look beautiful," and a second wrote: "Making the other side of the earth beautiful."

A third fan wrote: "Just simply beautiful," while many others urged her to stay safe due to the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country.

The star had some great views

The star arrived in Japan earlier this week to provide coverage for the Olympics, and like all arrivals in the country she had to await the results of a COVID test before she was allowed in.

The mother-of-two updated fans on social media at every stage, first sharing a selfie on the plane, and then one of her sitting at the airport, alongside the caption: "14 hours in the air and now waiting for my Covid test results."

Thankfully the test returned a negative result, meaning that Amy was free to enter the country and thrill fans with selfies like this.

The TV star had bid an emotional farewell to her GMA colleagues ahead of her Tokyo adventure, knowing that she will be away from them for a while.

Last week, Amy shared a picture of herself with her GMA3 co-star TJ Holmes, showing the pair embracing.

The star is providing coverage of the Olympics

She wrote: "Turns out I am gonna miss this one," alongside it.

TJ also posted a similar photo on his own account, writing: "That’s genuine shock on my face. The non hugger-in-chief is on her way to Tokyo this weekend to cover the Olympics. Today was our final show together in studio for a while.

"We give each other all kinds of hell and talk all kinds of trash, but the truth is, Robes is the key and centerpiece to our show and I HATE when she’s gone. (It doubles my workload)," he joked.

