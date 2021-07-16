Amy Robach shares emotional farewell with colleagues as she leaves GMA for important reason Amy had her final show in studio on Friday

Amy Robach has shared an emotional farewell with her colleague TJ Holmes as she heads to Tokyo, Japan to cover the 2020 Olympics.

Amy, who is a self-proclaimed non-hugger, shared a picture of the two in each other's arms, captioning the snap: "Turns out I am gonna miss this one."

TJ, who presents Good Morning America with Amy, also shared a picture of the moment the two embraced, and wrote: "That’s genuine shock on my face. The non hugger-in-chief is on her way to Tokyo this weekend to cover the Olympics. Today was our final show together in studio for a while."

"We give each other all kinds of hell and talk all kinds of trash, but the truth is, Robes is the key and centerpiece to our show and I HATE when she’s gone. (It doubles my workload)," he joked.

Amy will help to anchor the GMA coverage of the Olympics, which were postponed due to COVID.

They will take place between 23 July and 8 August.

Amy shared this silly behind-the-scenes snap with TJ

Mom-of-two Amy is a keen athlete herself, and recently returned to the US from a trip in Italy, embarking on a daring hiking trip across the Alps.

Amy shared a series of pictures from their summit up Gran Paradiso, with many showing the group in the clouds and with stunning surroundings.

Amy was joined by husband Andrew Shue and pals hiking the national parks.

TJ shared how much he would miss 'Robes'

"The scariest yet most incredible summit of my life!!!" Amy shared as they ventured up Gran Paradiso.

The news host is also a fan of running and will run the the Berlin marathon in September.

The fitness fanatic regularly documents her runs around New York on her Instagram feed, and in May shared a picture of her running club looking incredibly proud of themselves as they finished up a six-mile run.

