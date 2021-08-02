Amy Robach shares positive health update during time away from home The Good Morning America star has been in Tokyo for the past few weeks

Amy Robach has been spending time in Tokyo to report on the 2020 Olympics over the past few weeks.

The Good Morning America star has been restricted on what she can do as a result of the quarantine regulations over there but was delighted to share a positive health update with her followers on social media on Monday.

The mother-of-two took to Instagram at the start of the week to reveal that she had received a clear Covid test meaning that she was free to explore the city.

The TV star wasted no time in stepping out, and later posted some pictures showing her sightseeing in Tokyo.

While Amy is having a wonderful time in Tokyo, she is no doubt missing her family in New York.

The ABC star is married to actor Andrew Shue, and the pair have five children between them.

GMA's Amy Robach shared a health update during her time in Tokyo

Amy is mom to daughters Ava and Annie who she shares with her ex-husband Tim McIntosh, and Andrew is dad to three sons from his first marriage.

Last week, Amy revealed that she was missing her husband and stepson Aidan – who celebrated his birthday while she was away.

The TV journalist shared a heartfelt post on Instagram in honour of the special day, featuring a photo of Aidan and Andrew, along with the caption: "Missing these two."

The GMA star had kept herself entertained in her hotel room

The family are incredibly close and the celebrity couple have even written their debut book, Better Together, to help inspire other blended families.

Amy and Andrew's children were between the ages of three and 13 when they first got together, and the doting parents wanted to ensure that the change in their lives was positive.

They found a way to help their kids bond through making up stories about animals in their garden – which is where the idea of their book came from.

Amy at the start of her trip to Tokyo

Amy and Andrew are often branded "couple goals" by their fans on social media.

The pair are no strangers to travelling either, and just last month they enjoyed an action-packed vacation in Europe.

