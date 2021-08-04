Michelle Obama celebrates big birthday with rare and adorable family photo The former first family is still a winner

Michelle Obama checked off a big family milestone with the grand 60th birthday of her husband, former US President Barack Obama.

The former First Lady of the United States shared a beautiful and quirky family picture to ring in the occasion, and you really won't be able to stop gushing.

Michelle posted a picture on her Instagram of her entire family, including her husband and two daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20.

While Michelle warmly smiled for the camera, Malia and Sasha made funny faces of their own, while Barack put up some bunny ears behind Sasha.

She captioned the fun family snapshot with a loving tribute to her husband, saying, "Of all of your accomplishments, I know that being a present, loving father to our girls tops them all.

Michelle marked her husband's 60th birthday with a family photograph

"Thank you for never letting the weight of the world get in the way of being a wonderful husband and father. Happy 60th birthday, @BarackObama!"

Michelle's followers adored the family photograph and filled the comments section with loving messages and wishes for the former POTUS.

One fan wrote, "Happy Birthday to a legend in our time," while another said, "Happy Birthday to our distinguished caring former President!!" A third added, "Happy birthday! BEAUTIFUL family," with a cake and party emoji.

While it was reported that the Obama family would be hosting a grand birthday bash in Martha's Vineyard to celebrate the 60th, a statement was released saying that the party would be scaled back.

Michelle and Obama have been married for 28 years now and are just as close as ever

According to a statement provided by Barack's spokeswoman to CNN, "This outdoor event was planned months ago in accordance with all public health guidelines and with covid safeguards in place.

“Due to the new spread of the delta variant over the past week, the President and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends.”

