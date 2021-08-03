Michelle Obama melts hearts with rare family photo to mark special occasion The former First Lady of the United States paid tribute to her mother

Michelle Obama posted a candid family photo to celebrate her mother Marian Shields Robinson's 84th birthday on Friday, while accompanying the snap with a heartfelt tribute to her parent.

The former First Lady credited her mother for teaching her how to "think for myself, use my voice, and show up authentically in this world" and called her the "ultimate role model".

READ: Michelle Obama's $191k childhood home is nothing like The White House

The photo shows the two laughing, while both dressed in white outfits.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Obama surprised students on The One Show recently

Michelle is mother to two daughters, Sasha and Malia.

Michelle wrote: ​​"Happy birthday to the woman who taught me how to think for myself, use my voice, and show up authentically in this world. Your belief that I mattered, even when I was just a little girl, led me to where I am today. Thank you for being the ultimate role model. Love you, mom!"

She added a heart emoji to the end of her message.

The former First Lady marked her mother's birthday with a sweet photo

Fans also wished Marian a happy birthday, with one commenting on the sweet post: "Happy birthday to a great woman that raised a global icon."

RELATED: Michelle Obama shares rare photo of daughter Malia to mark a double celebration

Another wrote: "Happy birthday to your momma. She brought up a strong and brave woman."

Michelle presents an award at the NAACP Image Awards

Michelle has previously posted about her mother on her social media platforms.

MORE: Michelle Obama reveals daughter Sasha's unique living situation

MORE: Michelle and Barack Obama mark end of an era in heartfelt post

In May, on Mother's Day in the US, Michelle posted a photo of her mother taken at the Great Wall of China. She wrote: "​​I just love this photo of my mom. It was taken at the Great Wall of China a few years ago, and every time I see it, I can’t help but think of all the adventures we’ve had over the years.

She also posted this photo on Mother's Day

"From the days I spent as a kid around the pool at the cabin we used to rent out in Michigan, to the times in Chicago she’d come over before sunrise to watch the kids so I could work out, to every minute she spent with us in the White House, my mom has always been my rock.

"I am so grateful to have her as a guiding force in my life, but I know that this can be a tough day for so many who aren’t as lucky. So this Mother's Day, I hope you take a moment to celebrate all the moms and mom-like figures in your life—the aunties and grandmothers, the friends and mentors—who have helped you find your way in the world.

"All of us have needed a little nurturing and care to get us to where we are today, and this is the day to celebrate just that. Happy Mother's Day, everybody."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.