Michelle Obama's $191k childhood home is nothing like The White House The former First Lady grew up in Chicago

One of Michelle Obama's most well-known homes is, of course, The White House, where she lived with her husband Barack while he served as President of the United States.

But her former childhood home was not nearly as majestic – unlike the 132 rooms, 35 bathrooms and six levels of the Presidential home, Michelle grew up in a top-floor flat in Chicago that is now estimated to be worth $191,100 .

The former First Lady lived at 7436 South Euclid Avenue above her great aunt Robbie from when she was a toddler until she moved to Hyde Park with Barack.

In her book Becoming, Michelle explained: "My family lived in the South Shore neighbourhood of Chicago, in a tidy brick bungalow that belonged to Robbie and her husband, Terry. My parents rented an apartment on the second floor, while Robbie and Terry lived on the first."

Michelle has shared small glimpses inside her family home on social media by posting throwback photos from her childhood.

The former First Lady grew up in Chicago

One shows a young Michelle standing on a brown sofa next to her parents in their living room. The walls are painted white and there are wooden floorboards.

She captioned the photo: "Over the next few days, I’ll be sharing some photos and memories from my book, BECOMING. My father, Fraser, taught me to work hard, laugh often, and keep my word. My mother, Marian, showed me how to think for myself and to use my voice. Together, in our cramped apartment on the South Side of Chicago, my family helped me see the value in our story, in my story, and in the larger story of our country."

Michelle and her family lived in a flat above her great aunt

Another snap of the author cuddling up to her mum revealed what appears to be a small dining table and a blue chair next to the sofa, framed photos displayed on a side table and a door that leads into another room in the background. Michelle even previously revealed she shared her bedroom with her brother Craig Robinson, separated by a divider.

Michelle and her brother Craig Robinson

Her fans were thrilled to catch a glimpse into her childhood life, with one commenting: "I like how you're so humble, grew up like I did in an apartment," and another adding: "We can relate to you."

As Michelle shared a photo with her brother to mark his birthday, she showed off what appears to be their front door. It was painted cream to match the panelled porch area, while plants surrounded their home and a white picket fence could be seen running across their lawn.

