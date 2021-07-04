Michelle Obama shares rare photo of daughter Malia to mark a double celebration The former Flotus is a doting mother to daughters Malia and Sasha

Michelle Obama was feeling incredibly nostalgic on Sunday as she reminisced about her firstborn, Malia.

The doting mother was celebrating Malia's 23rd birthday, as well as Fourth of July, and had twice the reason to celebrate.

Taking to Instagram, the former Flotus shared a never-before-seen picture of herself with Malia, alongside a heartfelt message.

She wrote: "Happy Fourth of July, everybody—and also, happy 23rd birthday to our dear Malia! It’s been a few years since we took this photo, but I know that she’ll always be my sweet little girl whose big hugs and big heart always lift up my day.

"Malia, we love you, and are so excited to see what this year will bring for you!"

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet post, with one writing: "Happy birthday Malia, such a sweet photo," while another wrote: "Happy birthday Malia – daddy's twin!" A third added: "Happy birthday to your beautiful daughter."

Michelle Obama paid tribute to daughter Malia on her 23rd birhday

Proud father Barack Obama also paid tribute to his firstborn on her special day.

The former President of the United States shared an adorable picture of himself with Malia as a little girl, alongside an equally cute message.

He wrote: "Happy Fourth of July, and Happy Birthday, Malia! It’s been such a joy to watch you begin to make your own way in the world with poise, grace, and humor. "I miss the days when you thought the fireworks were for you."

Michelle and Barack Obama with daughters Malia and Sasha

Michelle and Barack are also parents to 20-year-old daughter Sasha, and are incredibly proud of their daughters.

In June, the politician spoke candidly to Anderson Cooper, saying: "In terms of them having a good sense of what's right and wrong, and their part and role to play in making the country better, I don't worry about that."

Malia and Sasha Obama are growing up quickly!

Barack admitted that his offspring are "so much wiser, more sophisticated, and gifted than I was at their age" telling the CNN anchor: "What you and I might have tolerated as 'That's sort of how things are,' their attitude is 'Why? Let's change it.'"

