Ginger Zee has become somewhat of a staple on the Good Morning America team, delighting and terrifying fans each morning with her weather updates and safety drills.

The entire team, in fact, has become quite well-known. However, Ginger revealed on her social media that the team wouldn't quite be the same after an unexpected departure.

GMA's chief meteorologist announced on her Instagram that the show's weekend anchor, Dan Harris, would be leaving after having spent 21 years on the team.

Dan would be vacating his seat after over two decades in the spot in order to devote more time to Ten Percent Happier, a mindfulness and meditation company he founded.

Ginger broke the news in a sad post where she included several pictures of the two from over the years, capturing some of the fun times they had together.

"There is no man in network news as profoundly talented, magnanimous, urbane and sagacious. @danharris this is a huge loss for us but beyond joyful for you and @tenpercenthappier," she wrote in the caption.

Ginger paid tribute to weekend anchor Dan Harris upon his exit from GMA

She continued, "Proud to have worked with you, to know you and will forever appreciate what you taught me and the rest of the world.

"Also, I hope you enjoyed the words I used at the beginning of this post… you are a walking thesaurus and I adore it." Dan's own announcement of the news on the show was met with tears from his co-workers.

Ginger's fans and followers flooded the comments section with love for the weekend anchor and his time on the show, along with expressing sadness for the team at ABC.

"Big loss for ABC," one follower wrote, with another commenting, "Dan you will be missed, a real gentlemen! The weekends will not be the same without you."

A third said, "Well said Ginger, he is the consummate journalist and just a nice person. All the best @danharris!"

The ABC meteorologist has been spending time with family

It's not all sad for Ginger, however, as she's using some time off from the show to enjoy a well-deserved family vacation. She even shared a clip of the family taking an amphibicar for a ride and ending up stranded in the middle of a lake with it.

