Ginger Zee has shown time and time again that she knows how to clean up really well for each one of her segments on Good Morning America.

READ: Ginger Zee details remarkable recovery following unfortunate health crisis

But she's also shown that on any other day, when she's not in the studio, she's just like how any of us would be, awkward moments and all.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ginger Zee braves the elements

GMA's chief meteorologist shared a set of photographs on her Instagram showing off her poolside weekend manner.

She showed two sides of herself in the pictures: one, as stunning as ever, wearing a revealing teal bathing suit and straw hat, letting her legs get a little tan on them.

RELATED: Ginger Zee's swimsuit malfunction is so relatable

In the other, she appeared a little more unprepared, wearing her swimming goggles, getting up close to the camera, and making a funny face.

The perfect side of Ginger Zee

"Why is this what we see when we pick up our phone half the time lol …Hope you enjoyed your weekend everyone — and I'm ready for you Monday, swipe right for the Insta-ready version #goggles #selfie #olympics #nofilter," she wrote in the caption.

Fans had the best reaction to seeing a candid side of Ginger behind the perfect Instagram posts, flooding the comments section with several laughing emojis.

MORE: Ginger Zee's terrifying wildfire video has fans seriously worried

SEE: Ginger Zee's return to the GMA studio has the best reaction from her co-hosts

"At first I was wondering how you got a picture of me on your phone," one follower wrote, with another saying, "Exactly!! Thank you for making it real!" and a third writing, "Nice to see that you're relaxing some. You deserve it."

The not-so-perfect side of Ginger Zee

Ginger's relatively relaxing weekend came after a very busy couple of weeks for the journalist, who is back to making her regularly scheduled morning appearances at the GMA studio.

She also recently returned from a trip to Lake Tahoe in California, where she was covering the California natural disasters and had a special segment which featured country band Old Dominion.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.