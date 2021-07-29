Ginger Zee shares phenomenal seaside picture as she announces exciting news She was on a boat that day

Ginger Zee has been making the most of her return to the Good Morning America studios, but you can't keep an outdoorsy person like her out of the field for too long.

Ginger recently returned to the studio after a trip to Lake Tahoe, and she's proud now to be sharing the work she accomplished while there.

GMA's chief meteorologist shared pictures of herself on a boat surrounded by the beautiful California mountains, wearing a floral skirt and white vest, to show off a bit of her tan.

She posed with the members of the country music band Old Dominion, who she interviewed and did a story segment with for GMA.

Ginger excitedly shared the news with her followers on Instagram, writing in the caption, "This morning on @goodmorningamerica I am ON A BOAT with @olddominionmusic — check out the story #laketahoe #olddominion #iwasonaboatthatday."

Ginger took off to Lake Tahoe for a segment with Old Dominion

Fans loved the picture and were excited to see the band on the morning show, and also loved the reference the journalist made to one of the band's most recent songs, I Was On a Boat That Day.

One commented, "Love this song!!" with another adding, "Awesome! Lucky lady!" and a third saying, "Wow! Now that's a boat! So cool! Cute skirt!"

Ginger spent a few days in Lake Tahoe, California on assignment, visiting National Parks to talk about the effects of climate change and even shared a terrifying video of a forest fire.

A behind-the-scenes look at Old Dominion for GMA

She also got the chance to attend an Old Dominion live concert to supplement her story and shared videos and photos from the event.

"Haven't been this close to a stage to enjoy a concert (I've seen many while working) in a decade maybe??? And I found it so inspiring. The storytelling and show of it — so appreciated. Live music really wakes up the soul," she wrote in the caption.

