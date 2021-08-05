Ginger Zee shares tragic story - with a warning Lightning is really no joke

Ginger Zee takes her job as the chief meteorologist for Good Morning America very seriously, often going to great lengths to fearlessly report on the changing Earth.

On Thursday, the journalist shared another important safety lesson with her fans and followers by showing how it could affect someone with an example that hit close to home.

WATCH: Ginger Zee braves the elements

Ginger shared a video on her Instagram Reels talking about lightning and how to remain safe from lightning strikes that could suddenly kill a human.

"There's nothing, nothing in our atmosphere that freaks me out more than lightning," she said in her video, interspersed with clips of horrific lightning strikes.

She then went on to talk about fatalities because of strikes, mentioning that they'd had six in 2021 alone.

"Unfortunately, I have a friend of a friend who was one of those deaths, so I just feel compelled to still do something here on lightning safety," she said with a slight catch in her throat.

Ginger warned fans about lightning safety and the dangers involved

She continued talking about how one could remain safe during a thunderstorm and avoid getting hit by lightning, including staying indoors and keeping away from electronics and windows.

The video ended with a surprising stat she revealed, as she said, "Men, by the way, five times more likely to be struck by lightning."

"Lightning freaks me out more than the eye wall of a Cat 5… so I need you all to hear this," she wrote in the caption.

Fans reacted appropriately with fear and concern, with some even sharing stories of people they knew perishing because of lightning strikes.

One comment read, "My Mexican grandfather I never met also died from lightning. He always carried a metal cross with him. To this date, my mom does not know where his body was laid to rest."

Ginger's work on the field frequently leaves fans worried

Another wrote, "And you are usually out there holding a microphone or an umbrella while reporting storms. Please be careful!"

Ginger has frequently had fans concerned for her safety, like with a recent wildfire video she posted when she was in Lake Tahoe, California.

