Ginger Zee has really just been taking over social media with her adventures as the chief meteorologist for Good Morning America.

However, the one other role she values just as much, if not more, is being a doting mom to her two adorable boys.

On Instagram, Ginger shared a sweet moment she had with her sons, Adrian, five, and Miles, three, as she got to spend the day with them after constant trips for work.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Ginger Zee upload without an interesting or quirky element. In this case, it was the boys eating their lunch while sitting in the trunk of their car.

In the caption, the mother-of-two wrote, "It's rare I get to spend time alone with these two… soaking in every moment. #trunklunch #boymom #adventure #summerfun #summer."

The journalist spent a rare day alone with her sons, Adrian and Miles

Fans couldn't stop gushing over the heartwarming photograph of the two, with one commenting, "Your boys are so adorable."

Another fan wrote, "I can actually hear Miles saying CHEESE through this photo," and a third said, "They have gotten so big!! Such handsome young men!"

Since the move away from work-from-home settings, and between the GMA journalist's work trips that take her all around the country, sometimes putting her in dangerous situations, she rarely gets to spend quality time with her family.

The last time she shared a picture with both her kids on her feed was in June, when she uploaded some selfies they took while at home and before she'd made her return to the GMA studio.

Ginger shared the chaotic moments she had with her boys and their dog

With Ginger and her boys, however, was a cute photo bomber in their dog, Bruce, who kept trying to enter the frame.

"Today is #takeyourdogtoworkday - you have no idea how hard it was to even take a photo with the boys because Bruce is an attention/camera hog. Swipe to see the chaos," she wrote in the caption for the photo set.

