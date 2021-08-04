Ginger Zee stuns in a mini dress with the best twist 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Ginger Zee keeps making fans swoon with her style, and today was no different when the meteorologist popped up on Good Morning America wearing a striking plaid sleeveless dress complete with ruffled detailing on one side.

In a photo Ginger posted on Instagram, she could be seen posing in the colorful Shoshana tartan number with pumps, and rocking her hair in a half-up, half-down hairstyle. The top half was pulled up into a ponytail and the rest of her locks fell past her shoulder in soft curls.

Ginger's fans loved her plaid Shoshanna dress

She finished the look with thin gold hoops and a diamond bangle.

"Mad for plaid today!!! It’s a nod to the fall-like temps that we felt over the weekend. I am updating fire behavior and MORE rain coming for the northeast. Boston ended up having their second wettest July on record btw. @msmerylin thanks for the pics,” she captioned the post.

Fans went wild over the look and rushed to her comments, with one writing: "Ooh! Where did this dress come from? I love it." To which Ginger replied that she got the Shoshanna dress from Rent the Runway.

Shoshanna Plaid Maura Ruffle Dress, $355 (available to rent for $65), Rent the Runway

"Love love this dress," another chimed in. "Love the plaid, you look gorgeous," an additional follower added.

It was just the latest time Ginger wowed fans with her style. She also dazzled earlier this week in a pale yellow sleeveless dress complete with a top cutout.

Ginger looked gorgeous in a pale yellow dress on GMA

"Good morning TUESDAY! @msmerylin & @fairweatherfaces got me popping in this banana-colored dress...I’ll try not to slip-up on @goodmorningamerica," she captioned it.

Fans loved that one too, with one writing: "Ohhhh this might be my favorite outfit (spoiler, I say that about all your outfits." Another added: "You look fantastic in yellow," and an additional follower couldn’t resist a joke: "Well even if you do slip up, I’m sure your meteorological skills are still a-peeling."

Much like GMA star Robin Roberts, Ginger’s style is one to watch for chic girl boss inspiration.

