Marc Anthony shares exciting news and Ben Affleck would be so envious

Marc Anthony delighted fans with exciting news he's been waiting for but his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez's new boyfriend, Ben Affleck, might not be so thrilled.

The singer took to Instagram to reveal that his childhood dream has been achieved and he finally has a baseball trading card named after him.

While Marc couldn't have been happier, Ben may just have a case of the green-eyed monster since he's a huge baseball fan himself.

The father of JLo's twins wrote: "When I was a kid, I loved trading cards. Today I get to have my own. It’s an honor to be part of this years Topps®️ 2021 Allen & Ginter Collection!"

He also shared a link which confirmed the news and fans were so happy for him. "Need to add to the collection!! Winning bro!" wrote one, while another added: "OMG ordering mine now."

Ben is a huge Red Sox fan and has made no secret of his love for the game over his longstanding Hollywood career.

Marc shared his trading card news on Instagram

In an ironic turn of events, Jennifer's ex-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, was a pro baller and she's grown to become a fan of the game too.

Marc's news comes as Bennifer heats up and it's been reported that the pair are even looking at multi-million dollar properties together.

They were just spotted touring an $85million mansion - complete with a boxing ring. Their viewing comes days after they were also seen checking out a $65million home on BIllionaire's Row in Los Angeles too.

Jennifer and Ben recently went Instagram officially at Leah Remini's birthday party

The latest potential home spans 38,000 square feet and has 12 bedrooms. The palatial home also has 24 bathrooms, an indoor sports complex with a basketball court and boxing ring, and a huge swimming pool!

If all that wasn't enough, there's also a 'guest penthouse', a caretaker's house and a two-bedroom guardhouse – and enough parking spaces for 80 guests, according to TMZ.

