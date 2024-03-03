Jennifer Lopez reveals why one of her twins were in tears as she gives rare insight into their relationship

Jennifer Lopez is a doting mom to 16-year-old twins Emme and Max, and they're growing up fast!

The award-winning singer has kept her children out of the spotlight during their teenage years and rarely speaks about them these days, but gave a rare insight into their relationship during a recent TV appearance.

While chatting to her good friend, Hoda Kotb, on the Today Show at the end of February, she opened up about Emme and Max's reaction to her newly-released movie, This Is Me Now: A Love Story.

She admitted that the film - which is inspired by the star's own love story, admitted that one of the twins were left in tears after seeing their mom's film. "One of them was crying, it was beautiful," she said.

JLo also revealed during the chat that her children were not a big fan of a certain wardrobe staple she wears regularly - the crop top.

© Instagram Jennifer Lopez admitted one of her twins cried while watching her new movie

"My kids are like 'Mom! The crop top!'" she told Hoda, admitting that she doesn't let it stop her from wearing them.

JLo shares her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and recently celebrated their 16th birthday by taking them to Japan. The singer posted footage from their travels on social media to mark the milestone birthday, much to the delight of fans.

© Instagram Jennifer with her twins Emme and Max on their 16th birthday

Since 2022, Jennifer has been married to the love of her life, Ben Affleck, and is now not only a mom, but a stepmother too.

She dotes on Ben's three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. It appears that the blended family are incredibly close too, with Jennifer even taking her daughter Seraphina and Emme out to Disneyland last year, showing that everyone is amicable and get along.

© Instagram JLo loves being a mom

Jennifer and Ben's love story is indeed like something out of a Hollywood movie in itself. The Let's Get Loud hitmaker and A-list actor got back together 18 years after their relationship fell apart in 2004.

They got engaged in 2021 and married the following year, with all their children present to witness the special day.

Jennifer opened up about their relationship during a recent candid conversation on The Kyle And Jackie O Show, while also reflecting on the initial breakup in 2004.

© Getty Images Jennifer with her husband Ben Affleck

"I fell in love with the love of my life [earlier in my life] and for whatever reasons that we needed to grow and do other things," she shared.

Talking to Variety about why her relationship ended with Ben the first time around, she said: "Our relationship crumbled under the weight of the pressure," she said.

"We lost a sense of ourselves, and we needed to separate because we didn't know how to survive it. I had to figure myself out, and he had to figure himself out."

© CBS Photo Archive Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been married since 2022

Now it has been 20 years, and she further explained: "I've been on this journey, and I've been trying to figure it out… Now I feel like because Ben and I have rediscovered each other – and now that we're married – I have something to offer. This is the defining piece of work that's going to close that chapter so I can move on to the next part of my life."

She maintained: "It's like, 'OK, so now I'm in a healthier, more loving, good relationship. I've gotten to this place where I feel more whole, to be more present in a relationship.' But what is that like? I get to live that, and that's even more challenging than the last 20 years."

