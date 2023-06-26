Jennifer Lopez’s parenting confession about raising her 15-year-old twins is so relatable

In a heartwarming peek into her family life, Jennifer Lopez shared her experience of raising her 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme, who are steadily becoming independent thinkers.

Speaking to Vogue Mexico, J.Lo delved into the complexities of parenthood, saying: "You will always adore your children. There is an acceptance they have of you. And then as they get older, they start to wonder, 'Why are we doing this? Why is my mom doing that? Do I have to do it too?'"

According to Jennifer, this questioning attitude is an integral part of growing up, though it can be challenging for parents.

The global superstar, who shares her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, recalled her own adolescent years, reflecting on how her children are simply curious and eager to understand the world around them.

"You probably remember when you were a teenager and you gave your mom a hard time," she said. "And I don't think it's because they're not good kids. Rather they just want to know, to learn, they want answers."

Growing up with famous parents and constantly being under the public gaze has undoubtedly added an extra layer of complexity to Max and Emme's adolescence. J.Lo explained: "I think being the child of famous parents is not something many people can understand, and I feel for [my kids] for that because they didn't choose that."

© Kevin Mazur Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony share twins Emme and Max

Despite Jennifer's best efforts to shield her children from public scrutiny, she acknowledges the challenges they face. "Being judged by people that you don't even know in a way is, I think, really difficult for them to grow up and be themselves," she shared. "They know that there's a lens on them, and that's hard."

The 53-year-old confessed that her life choices have inadvertently affected her children, leading to a certain degree of maternal guilt. However, these challenging moments make the support of a blended family all the more cherished.

© Christopher Polk Marc with his sons at The 17th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in 2016

Jennifer and her children have seamlessly woven their lives with those of Ben Affleck and his children - Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner.

Discussing the beautiful amalgamation of their families, J.Lo revealed to Today: "We moved in together. The kids moved in together. It's been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true."

© Jon Kopaloff Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez co parent their children successfully

She fondly referred to this period of familial unity as "a phenomenal year", even going as far as to say it's been "my best year I think since my kids were born."