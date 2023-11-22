Jennifer Lopez's twins Emme and Max's new chapter with dad Marc Anthony this Thanksgiving

Jennifer Lopez's twins Emme and Max, 15, split their time between their mom and dad, Marc Anthony's homes, and will no doubt be spending time with both parents this Thanksgiving.

What's more, they will be enjoying something extra special this year when at their dad's house, as it will be the first Thanksgiving with their new baby brother.

In June, Michael and his wife, Nadia Ferreira, welcomed their son, Marc Jr, who was born on June 18 - Father's Day.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez honors her twins on their 15th birthday

Emme and Max are no doubt doting towards baby Marc, who made them older siblings for the first time.

Marc is also father to Cristian Marcus, 22, and 19-year-old Ryan Adrian Muñiz with Dayanara Torres and 28-year-old Ariana and Chase, 27, with Debbie Rosado.

Marc Anthony will be celebrating his first Thanksgiving with his baby son Marc Jr.

The award-winning singer tends to keep his family life out of the spotlight and rarely shares photos on social media, although did post the first picture of baby Marc when he was born in June.

In a gushing Instagram post, he wrote: ""God's timing is always perfect. Happy Father’s Day." More recently in September, Marc was joined by his sons Ryan and Cristian, as well as wife Nadia, at the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It was during this occasion that Nadia confirmed the name of their baby son for the first time.

Marc Anthony Jr. was born in June

On Instagram after the ceremony, the model shared footage of Marc's arm leaning on what appeared to be a bed, where his baby son was resting, and wrote: "MA Jr congratulating daddy upon his return from his @hwdwalkoffame recognition PRICELESS."

Emme and Max, like their siblings, have been preferring to stay out of the spotlight, especially now that they are teenagers. However, Emme previously opened up about their relationship with their famous dad back in 2020, just after their performance at The Super Bowl Halftime Show with mom J-Lo.

During press for their debut children's book, Lord Help Me, they spoke to Entertainment Tonight, and the topic soon moved to their parents.

© Getty Marc Anthony with his sons Ryan Adrian Muñiz (L) and Cristian Marcus Muñiz

On their dad, they said: "He's very funny. He cares about all of us a lot , and he's just a good person." Emme also had a lot of praise for their mom. "Well, my mom is just amazing," she said. "She's such a powerful human being. It's insane. I don't even know how to explain it. There are so many adjectives that can describe her in so many good ways."

Emme and Max are also close to their stepdad Ben Affleck, who they will also be spending time with this Thanksgiving. During an interview on The View, J-Lo opened up about her children's relationship with Ben.

© Getty Images Jennifer Lopez shares Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony

The pop sensation - who tied the knot with the actor last year - said that watching him raise their children brings tears to her eyes.

"He's an amazing dad. It brings tears to my eyes. He is honestly the best dad I've ever seen. He's so involved, he teaches me about how to interact with the kids sometimes," she shared.

© Photo: Getty Images Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been married since 2022

Describing Ben as a "present, loving dad who cares," Jennifer admires how in tune he is with their children.

"He's just so in tune, he's such a brilliant guy anyway like he's so learned in so many things, and you can just tell when he's had his kids, he read every book and everything you could possibly learn about children, and he applies it and is present and that's all you can ask for."

