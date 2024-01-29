Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner prove they are the perfect co-parents with latest outing

Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez continue to give fans a master class on amicably leading a blended family.

Since the "This Is Me… Now" singer became a stepmom to the Alias alum's three children with Ben Affleck, the two haven't shied away from praising each other and their approach to co-parenting.

The 13 Going on 30 actress was married to the Air director from 2005 to 2018, and together they welcomed kids Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11. He is now a stepdad to his wife's two kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony, twins Max and Emme, 15.

On Sunday night, the two Jennifers and Ben warmed hearts when they were spotted out in Los Angeles with kids Seraphina, Samuel and Emme.

They all dressed casually, with Ben sporting a red plaid button down shirt and camel jeans, paired with mismatched Nike sneakers, while his wife opted for a cozy, white monochrome sweater and jeans look, and Jennifer wore a gray sweater with blue jeans.

Back in 2022 – shortly after JLo and Ben tied the knot – the Marry Me actress opened up about co-parenting with Jennifer in a cover story for Vogue, declaring her as an "amazing co-parent," and maintained that she and Ben "work really well together."

© Getty Jennifer and Ben's firstborn is 18

She shared: "The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care," noting: "[The kids] have so many feelings. They're teens."

"But it's going really well so far," she added, and further explained: "What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can't see with my kids because I'm so emotionally tied up."

© Pierre Suu Jen and Ben with Violet in 2022

Lucy Shrimpton, The Sleep Nanny and Parenting Expert at The Baby Show, recently shared with HELLO! her thoughts on the Garner-Affleck-Lopez dynamic, opining: "[Garner] seems laid back, caring, present and confident. She clearly doesn't hold petty grudges since she's friends with her ex-husband's partner, Jennifer Lopez, and even takes her kids out too."

© Christopher Polk The couple tied the knot in 2022

She added: "Today there are so many blended families and they are an inspiration that things can work out and that old concept of the 'evil step-mother' is a thing of bad fairy tales.

"No doubt it must have been extremely hard for Jennifer and Ben Afflck and the whole family when they decided to go their separate ways but they are a shining example that you can overcome difficulties and come out the other side with an open mind and an open heart."

