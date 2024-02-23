Jennifer Lopez's son Max is dad Marc Anthony's twin in rare video on 16th birthday

Jennifer Lopez marked her twins Max and Emme's 16th birthday on February 22 with an epic trip to Tokyo, Japan.

The 54-year-old shared a video on Instagram in honor of the milestone occasion on Thursday which gave a glimpse into the fun activities the twins enjoyed with their famous mom and friends.

The video, which you can see below, begins with them at the airport before a montage reveals their jam-packed itinerary for the week.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez takes twins to Japan for 16th birthday

As well as taking part in a traditional Japanese tea ceremony and dining on sushi, Emme – who uses they/them pronouns – looked besotted while cuddling micro pigs at the famous mipig cafe Meguro.

They also visited a digital art museum and Max looked blown away by the immersive experience.

Despite the rare look into their family life, it was Max's similarities to his dad, Marc Anthony, that sparked a huge reaction from Jennifer's followers.

Many were in disbelief over the likeness between father and son, with one commenting: "Max is Marc all over again omg."

© Instagram Max is the image of his dad

A second said: "Max is a true copy of his father Marc Anthony! They are identical." A third added: "Omg!!! Max looks exactly like Marc Anthony. A clone."

Jennifer and Marc were married from 2004 to 2014 and welcomed Max and Emme in 2008. She first announced she was expecting during a concert in Miami in November of 2007, which was part of a joint tour with her then-husband.

Following the twins' birth, the Jenny From The Block singer told People: "It's unconditional love. I know everybody feels this way about their kids, but I just feel like they're super special. I can't wait to see what they do."

Max was called a 'clone' of his dad, Marc Anthony

Emme appears to be following in their mom's footsteps. During the Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show, they joined Jennifer on stage, and that same year they released their debut children's book, Lord Help Me.

Max, meanwhile, prefers to stay out of the spotlight, only making a handful of TV appearances alongside his mom over the years.

Jennifer speaks frequently about her twins in interviews, and last year she admitted that they found it "difficult" being children of celebrities.

© Instagram Jennifer took Max and Emme to Japan

"They have just started letting me know, like, how people treat them and do things like that," she told Audacy. "So, when they walk into the room, that's what people are thinking about, they're not seeing them for who they are."

She added: "But it is, it's hard for them, I think. I did that to them. And so that, you know, again, like, we have this guilt as moms, it's like what we do and what we brought into their lives."

© Instagram The family enjoyed traditional Japanese cuisine

Following Jennifer's marriage to Ben Affleck in July 2022, Max and Emme gained three stepsiblings, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11.

They appear to have a strong relationship, having formed close bonds after their parents famously rekindled their romance in 2021.

Jennifer previously told Vogue of blending hers and Ben's family together: "It's going really well so far. What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me, and my kids have a new ally in him."

© Getty Images Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel with their mom Jennifer Garner

Max and Emme have always been part of a blended family. Growing up, they had four older half-siblings, Arianna, 29, Chase, 28, Cristian, 23, and Ryan, 20, from Marc's previous relationships.

They now also have a younger half-brother, Marc Anthony Jr., whom their dad welcomed with his fourth wife, Nadia Ferreira, on Father's Day in June 2023.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.