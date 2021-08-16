It's a pretty big moment for celebrity power couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, as it's just been confirmed that the two will be expecting their first child together.

The news came from a Page Six report that quoted an attendee at a stand-up gig that Colin had in Connecticut.

Performing at the Ridgefield Playhouse over the weekend, the SNL funny man said, "We're having a baby, it's exciting." Regardless of the punchline that came after, that was the first major confirmation of the news.

The same publication reported that the Avengers actress was pregnant all the way back in June when she was skipping press events, although it was initially chalked up to just speculation.

The star missed out on several in-person events to promote the release of her new film, Marvel's Black Widow, and opted to attend most of them over Zoom.

This will be Scarlett and Colin's first child together

The child is Colin's first and Scarlett's second, as she shares daughter Rose Dorothy Dauriac, six, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

Scarlett and Colin first started a relationship in 2017, eventually getting engaged in 2019 and quietly tying the knot in October of 2020.

Currently, the actress is in the middle of a lawsuit against Disney for the release of Black Widow to their streaming platform, Disney+.

Her lawsuit comes on the basis of breach of contract, which she says stipulated that the film would be an exclusive theatrical release and that a large part of her salary from the film would be based on its box office performance.

Scarlett shares six-year-old Rose with ex-husband Romain Dauriac

Currently, the film has already grossed over $360 million worldwide and become one of the year's biggest hits, despite the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, on a positive note, big congratulations to Colin and Scarlett!

