Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's private sanctuary to raise new baby boy

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost shocked the world in 2020 with an impromptu wedding announcement, and then they blew our minds once again with a baby announcement on Wednesday 18 August.

The lovebirds have welcomed a baby boy called Cosmo, and although they tend to keep their family life under wraps, Colin did offer up a small peek into their new marital home when appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The comedian was sat on a luxurious brown leather chair with Chesterfield buttons and to the side of him was a table with a modern lamp. Behind Colin, fans could see a window with wooden blinds as well as being able to observe the corner of a picture frame hung on the wall.

The star joined Ellen DeGeneres via video link from his house, covering topics such as the couple's secret nuptials. Colin explained that co-star Michael Che was yet to give the newlyweds a wedding gift, but he has already given them the heads up that it also doubles as a housewarming gift.

This revealed that Scarlett and Colin have a new home together, and the video interview provided a rare look inside the space, as Scarlett doesn't even have social media.

In the interview, Colin went on to tell Ellen he "felt lucky" to marry Scarlett Johansson during the coronavirus pandemic.

When the couple wed in secret, they broke the exciting news via the Instagram page of Meals On Wheels America, a charity organisation which helps elderly people across America get food. The couple urged everyone to celebrate by coming together to help out those in need.

The couple got married in 2020

The Instagram post announcing their wedding featured a photograph of a Staten Island ferry with the pun "Jost married" and the caption read: "We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones."

Scarlett and Colin currently live with Rose, Scarlett's daughter from her second marriage and now new baby Cosmo, and although it is unknown where their new residence is located, the actress already has connections to both New York and Los Angeles.

Scarlett has previously owned a $2.3 million penthouse in New York and a $3.88 million property in Los Feliz, LA.

