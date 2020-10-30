Revealed: Heart-warming meaning behind Scarlett Johansson’s wedding announcement The Avengers star Scarlett uses her third marriage announcement to fight this worthy cause

Newly-married Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost declared it their "wedding wish" to help charity organisation, Meals On Wheels America. The couple married in secret and the news was broken on the Instagram page of Meals On Wheels America, a charity organisation which helps elderly people across America get food. The couple urged everyone to celebrate by coming together to help out those in need.

The Instagram post announcing their wedding featured a photograph of a Staten Island ferry with the pun "Jost married" and the caption read: "We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones."

The post went on to say: "Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio."



The couple have been together since 2017

In a very selfless act, Scarlett and Colin chose this clever wedding announcement as a way of highlighting the plight of this charity – and fans were in agreement about the worthy cause. One Instagram user commented: "What a worthwhile cause to support! Congratulations to the happy couple!" Another wrote: "Congrats to the happy couple and how kind of them to consider donations to charity for such a worthy cause!"

This is Scarlett's third marriage but the first time Colin has said "I do"

The couple started dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019, but this secret ceremony took everyone by surprise. According to TMZ, the wedding took place in Palisades, New York, which is where actress Scarlett has lived before.

