Black Widow first reactions are in - and viewers are saying the same thing Does Scarlett Johansson’s solo superhero film live up to expectations?

Scarlett Johansson’s much-anticipated solo MCU film Black Widow premiered on Tuesday, and those lucky enough to watch the film before its release on 9 July have given their early reactions.

Taking to Twitter, the reviews have been hugely positive, with viewers particularly praising Florence Pugh, who plays Yelena Belova in the movie. One person wrote: “Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh shine, aided by a fun performance from David Harbour. Things go a little wild in Act 3 and the VFX are sometimes not stellar but there's heart, humour, depth, action, weight, and answers. A great, grounded solo hero film.

Another added: “#BlackWidow is the movie I have waited over a decade for — a perfectly woven story that deftly balances epic Marvel action & quiet emotional beats. Scarlett shines, Florence Pugh is a superstar. If you love Natasha, you’ll love this film,” while a third tweeted: “I love Scarlett Johansson, but OMG Florence Pugh in #BlackWidow is brilliant. Every line was pure genius. A scene-stealer.”

Florence stars in the upcoming film

Speaking about Florence’s upcoming appearance in the Hawkeye series, another person wrote: “Marvel Studios #BlackWidow is the best MCU solo film one and of the best CBMs I've ever seen. Scarlett Johansson gives one of the best performances of her career. Florence Pugh’s #YelenaBelova is great as well, can’t wait to see more of her in Hawkeye.”

The new film follows Scarlett’s character Natasha Romanoff following the events of Captain America: Civil War, where she finds herself on the run and forced to confront her past as a Russian assassin.

