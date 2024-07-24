Scarlett Johansson to Alanis Morrisette: Celebrities with twins you never knew about

When we think of famous twins, names like Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, or Cole and Dylan Sprouse immediately spring to mind; however, the world of celebrities is filled with many more surprising twin siblings you might not know about. From Hollywood A-listers to music icons, these lesser-known twins lead fascinating lives that often intersect with their famous siblings in unexpected ways.
Did you know that Ashton Kutcher’s twin, Michael, is a dedicated disability advocate? Or that supermodel Gisele Bundchen’s twin sister, Patricia, is her manager too? Read on to discover more about these remarkable twins.
Scarlett and Hunter Johansson
Like most twins, Scarlett and her brother Hunter are incredibly close, and he often appears on the red carpet alongside her. While Scarlett chose to follow the lights of Hollywood, Hunter studied politics at New York University and completed a Master of Public Administration in 2019. He worked on Obama's election campaign in 2008 and has worked as a community organizer.
After the devastating Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico in 2017, he created a charity to install solar panels in firehouses for backup power in case of outages. Hunter and Scarlett teamed up in 2014 for the Champions of Rockaway Hurricane Sandy Fundraiser to raise money for disaster victims.
The twins have nothing but love for each other; the Black Widow actress told People, "If there is a truly altruistic person I know in my life, it's my brother. He reminds me to be a better person all the time. I'm incredibly proud of him."
Scarlett explained to Parade that their bond is as strong as ever, saying, "I think a lot of people spend their life looking for a partner, someone to be a mirror to reflect upon, to remind them that they've lived. My twin brother has always been that for me." Hunter feels just as strongly about his sister; he told the publication, "She is my other half. Nothing is more important to me than my twin."
Ashton and Michael Kutcher
The Two and a Half Men star has a twin named Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy and had a heart transplant at just 13 years old. Michael is a disability advocate, and Ashton gushed about his brother when receiving an award at the Ron Pearson Centre in 2017. "My brother was born with cerebral palsy, and it taught me that loving people isn't a choice and that people aren't actually all created equal," he said in his acceptance speech.
He continued, "When I got older, I spent years and years feeling bad about it, our inequalities. He also taught me that he had…extraordinary gifts that I didn't have and that every time I felt sorry for him in life, I made him less. He taught me that, and he gave that to me."
Michael, in turn, thanked his brother for providing him with a platform for his advocacy, telling The Hill in 2010, "Being Ashton Kutcher's brother, it gives me the opportunity to be that voice, and I realize that I needed to use the opportunity to help others."
Gisele and Patricia Bundchen
The Brazilian supermodel is one of six girls in her tight-knit family, but did you know she is actually a twin? Growing up, Gisele and her twin Patricia both modeled, but she revealed to People that Patricia was the more popular of the two.
"My twin sister was definitely more popular than I was…she has a great personality – everyone liked her." Gisele identified more as an athletic tomboy, explaining "the 'in' people weren't so much into me, but I didn't care".
Patricia did not pursue modeling like her Victoria's Secret angel sister and instead became her manager. "We're very close; as you know, we're twins!" Gisele told People. "I know she's got my back like I got hers…we trust each other, and we always want the best for one another, and that is priceless."
Vin Diesel and Paul Sinclair
If there's one thing to take away from the ever-growing pile of Fast and Furious films, it's that family is everything. So it's no surprise that Vin Diesel himself is a twin, too!
Vin [whose real name is Mark] and his fraternal twin brother Paul never knew their biological father but were adopted by their stepfather and welcomed two more siblings to their family.
Much like Vin and his younger sister Samantha, who is a film producer, Paul also works in the industry as a sound editor. Vin posted a sweet birthday tribute to his brother in 2016 via Instagram, writing, "Happy Birthday to my original twin brother Paul! I have watched you grow into such a wonderful dad and family man. You have made me proud every step of the way. We love you!"
Rami and Sami Malek
We must applaud Rami and Sami Malek's parents for their incredible baby names! The twin brothers are extremely close and often support each other in public.
When Rami won the Best Actor Oscar in 2019 for his role in Mr Robot, Sami was at his side, gushing about how proud he was. "I could tell you I'm speechless, but at the same time, I kind of figured my boy had it in the bag because he killed it," he told Access Hollywood on the night.
Sami is a teacher in Los Angeles and joined the teachers strike in 2019; Rami tweeted his support for his brother at the time, writing, "I know how hard teachers work and how dedicated they are to their students. I support my brother and all other teachers in their fight for the schools their students deserve. #istandwithlateachers".
Rami spoke on Jimmy Kimmel Live! about the mischief the pair would get up to, often switching places in high school and college. He told Jimmy that while they are identical twins, they "don't look as much alike" now and can't get away with swapping identities anymore.
Aaron Carter and Angel Carter Conrad
The late Aaron Carter grew up extremely close to his twin sister, Angel, but ultimately, the pair drifted apart as Aaron's substance abuse and mental health issues created distance from his loved ones. In the lead-up to his death in 2022, Angel and her older brother and Backstreet Boy Nick Carter took out a restraining order on Aaron due to his increasingly erratic behavior.
Just hours after his death, Angel honored her twin in an Instagram tribute with childhood pictures of the two. She wrote, "To my twin… I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly."
"My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you and I, and I promise to cherish them. I know you're at peace now, I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again."
Angel said that Aaron's death was "the worst day of my life" and that "a piece of my soul is gone" in another Instagram post in 2022. She wrote, "I spoke with him two days before he passed, and I begged, once again, for him to let us help. And now, I sit here on our birthday, trying to navigate this unimaginable loss because of untreated mental illness and the addiction that it led to."
Tragically, Angel and Nick are the only remaining siblings from the Carter family; their sisters, Bobbie Jean and Leslie, died young from substance abuse issues, as did their father, Robert, who died in 2017. Angel now works with children's mental health organization On Our Sleeves to help other children break the cycle of abuse before it is too late.
Tia and Tamera Mowry
These twins were all over Disney Channel in the 90s and 00s; they starred in the television show Sister, Sister from 1994 to 1999 and in the film Twitches in 2005, along with its sequel in 2007.
Tamera told Digital Spy 2011 that their personalities were totally different from their TV show counterparts. "We're nothing like the characters on Sister, Sister. We're kind of swapped," she said. "I was the crazy, mischievous one on the show – Tia was the studious, more serious one."
The twins also had a reality show, aptly named Tia and Tamera, that aired for three seasons from 2011; it followed their lives as they juggled the personal and the professional. The sisters are still extremely close and posted sweet tributes to each other on their 45th birthday last year.
For her sister, Tia wrote, "45 years of so many shared memories, laughs, and love with many more to come. You are a light in the lives of so many, including mine, and I could not have asked for a better sister and friend." She finished, "Cheers to many more years of sharing this day with you!"
In response, Tamera wrote, "Happy Birthday to my sissy @tiamowry! I love you so so much! Your strength, authenticity, and love are so admirable! Cheers to another year around the sun! So grateful to share this special day with you! Enjoy your day! You DESERVE IT!"
Alanis and Wade Morissette
Canadian-born Alanis Morissette is known for her soaring vocals and biting lyricism, but she's not the only one in her family with the musical gift. Her twin brother, Wade, who is 12 minutes older than her, is an indie and kirtan pop-rocker and incorporates Sanskrit and English chants into his music.
Alanis spoke to La Yoga in 2008 about her brother, saying, “We have many things in common and many things that are different, but one of the things is this feistiness for personal truth rather than inauthenticity.” She continued, “For me it drives my life and I notice that fire in Wade and it comes out in his music. When I listen to it, I feel at home.”
Wade is also a yoga teacher, and the twins even wrote a book together in 2009 named Transformative Yoga: Five Keys to Unlocking Inner Bliss.
He combines his knowledge of yoga and music to create a unique blend of sounds influenced by a trip to India in his youth. He also served as an ambassador for Lululemon in the early noughts!
Kiefer and Rachel Sutherland
The famous Sutherland family has no shortage of talent; Kiefer has won a Golden Globe, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards for his roles in projects like 24. His twin sister, Rachel, also works in the industry as a post-production supervisor.
Kiefer told The Guardian in 2018 how "incredibly close" he and his twin are, revealing, "Being a twin taught me the value of having a companion. Every time I experienced something, I could turn to my left and share it."
"When I was having my first child, I said to my mother, 'My gosh, you had two at the same time.' She said, 'Oh, sweetheart, it was fine. By the time you were two, you were looking after each other.' She made it sound like she'd got a deal, which always made me laugh."
Eva and Joy Green
The Casino Royale actress was raised in France alongside her twin sister, Joy. She explained to Town and Country how different the two were growing up, despite sharing the womb. "We became close with age—we were too different as children. Now we really get on; we are still very different, but we kind of complete each other," she said.
While Eva went to the cinema as a child to soak up whatever film was playing at the time, she revealed that Joy did not share her passion; she told Town and Country, "I used to go on my own, my sister wasn't interested."
The actor also told W about her sister, "She's not at all in the business, she lives in Italy, she's married to an Italian count, she's blonde. She's the other me, the happy me!" Eva, also a natural blonde, has dyed her hair brown since she was a teenager.
Not all twins have the same personality, and these sisters are the proof in the pudding: Joy graduated from business school, lives with her husband in Italy, and runs a successful wine company.