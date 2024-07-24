Scarlett Johansson to Alanis Morrisette: Celebrities with twins you never knew about

Like most twins, Scarlett and her brother Hunter are incredibly close, and he often appears on the red carpet alongside her. While Scarlett chose to follow the lights of Hollywood, Hunter studied politics at New York University and completed a Master of Public Administration in 2019. He worked on Obama's election campaign in 2008 and has worked as a community organizer.

After the devastating Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico in 2017, he created a charity to install solar panels in firehouses for backup power in case of outages. Hunter and Scarlett teamed up in 2014 for the Champions of Rockaway Hurricane Sandy Fundraiser to raise money for disaster victims.

The twins have nothing but love for each other; the Black Widow actress told People, "If there is a truly altruistic person I know in my life, it's my brother. He reminds me to be a better person all the time. I'm incredibly proud of him."

Scarlett explained to Parade that their bond is as strong as ever, saying, "I think a lot of people spend their life looking for a partner, someone to be a mirror to reflect upon, to remind them that they've lived. My twin brother has always been that for me." Hunter feels just as strongly about his sister; he told the publication, "She is my other half. Nothing is more important to me than my twin."