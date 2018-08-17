There's a new name in the 10 best-paid actresses list - can you guess who? The star shot to fame playing a certain iconic role

Every time Forbes releases the top ten most-paid actresses list, we can always pretty much guess who has made the final cut, whether it is Jennifer Aniston with her plethora of rom-com hits and endorsements, Jennifer Lawrence with her eclectic range of smash hit blockbusters to Oscar-winning performances, or Mila Kunis with her comedy successes. Although the usual names have, of course, made the list, this year relative newcomer Gal Gadot has made the top ten for the first time ever thanks to her contract for the follow-up for the incredibly successful Wonder Woman blockbuster, Wonder Woman 84. Along with her Revlon endorsement, the actress, who had only appeared in a handful of films before landing the role of a lifetime as Wonder Woman, ranked in tenth place on the list.

Gal has made the top ten list

So how does the list compare in comparison to the 2017 list? While Jennifer Aniston, Melissa McCarthy, Mila Kunis, Julia Roberts, Cate Blanchett and Jennifer Lawrence all made their list for two years runners, while Gal, Reese Witherspoon, Angelina Jolie and Scarlett Johansson displaced Amy Adams, Charlize Theron, Emma Watson and Emma Stone on the list. In fact, Scarlett shot to the top of the highest-paid list, despite not appearing on the list at all in 2017, thanks to her role as Black Widow in the Avengers: Infinity War films, and earned $40.5 million.

Although Forbes has yet to released the highest paid male actors of 2018, 2017 saw stars including Vin Diesel, Robert Downey Jr, Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson, Tom Cruise, Jackie Chan and Adam Sandler earning over $40 million, while Mark Wahlberg topped the list after earning an incredible $68 million thanks to his roles in Daddy's Home 2 and Transformers: The Last Night.

