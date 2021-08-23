Davina McCall forced to defend herself after being left 'furious' and 'so angry' over misleading article The star set the record straight on social media

Davina McCall has taken to Twitter to defend herself after an article published over the weekend implied that she had trademarked the word "menopausing" to make money off it.

Sharing a 49-second video on social media, the mother-of-two told her followers: "Hey there, I have just seen the headline on the Daily Mail and I am so furious about it that I thought I would take this measure and post something on here because I am really angry.

"I have trademarked the word menopausing because I am writing a book and it's called Menopausing and it's a word I made up and I don't want anybody else to knick it cos I wanted to safeguard it for my book, which I am doing in conjunction with lots of people and I've done a little website collecting your stories about menopause.

"And that is it. I am not making any products, I am not starting a business. I am not making anything to try and make money out of anybody, I am so angry about it so I just wanted to put the record straight," she finished off the clip.

The former Big Brother presenter later shared another video on her Instagram, and her friends and followers were quick to comfort her.

"Baby. Just keep on keeping on. We need you to," wrote Sara Cox, whilst Keith Lemon added: "Tell 'em Davina! Xxx"

Gabby Logan remarked: "Don't even for one second let this DM nonsense enter your beautiful spirit and dampen your genuine passion to spread positivity and knowledge."

Davina's new book comes after the release of her Channel 4 documentary earlier this year, titled, Davina McCall: Sex, myths and the menopause.

In the 47-min show, the 44-year-old opened up about hot flushes, depression and mental fog as well as busting midlife taboos from sex to hormone treatment.