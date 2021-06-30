Davina McCall looks so happy in rare photo with boyfriend Michael Douglas The couple have been dating since 2019

Davina McCall and her boyfriend Michael Douglas were in high spirits on Tuesday night. The TV star took to Instagram to share a snapshot showing the pair in their England football tops after cheering on the team at the Euros.

"YESSSSSSSSSSSSSS… Come on #england #euros2021," Davina, 53, captioned the photo, which shows the overjoyed pair celebrating the 2-0 win.

Fans were delighted by the rare snapshot with one noting, "Omg what a lovely couple you are!" A second enquired: "This is your fella Davina?" And a third wrote: "Awww you two! Gorgeous pic xxx."

Davina and Michael – a celebrity hairdresser – were first romantically linked in 2019. They have known each other for a number of years with Michael styling Davina's hair back when she starred in Big Brother.

Davina and Michael were in high spirits after the England match

It's thought to be Davina's first relationship since her split from husband Matthew Robertson in 2017. The former couple were married in June 2000 and together share three children, daughters Holly, 19, and Tilly, 17, and 14-year-old son Chester.

It was Davina's second marriage; she tied the knot with Andrew Leggett in 1997 although they are thought to have split that same year.

The star shares three children with ex-husband Matthew Robertson

The sweet snapshot comes after Davina made a surprising revelation about the end of her 17-year marriage to Matthew. The Masked Singer star admitted that they continued to live together even after announcing their divorce, despite it feeling "awkward".

"The summer after my [50th] birthday, Matthew and I had split up, and I was in a real transitional phase of my life," Davina told Good Housekeeping.

Davina and Michael started dating in 2019

"We'd still been living in our house together, which was awkward. I hadn't moved on and I was in this weird no-man's land. But then I moved out and started renting a place and that felt like the first step in a new phase.

"I thought, 'Okay, we can look forward now.' It was transformative. And since then, I've really tried to simplify my life and scale it down, which has been a very positive thing."

