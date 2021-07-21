Davina McCall opens up about heartbreaking death of her sister Caroline passed away suddenly in 2012

Davina McCall has recalled the devastating moment that she was told her older sister had just weeks to live. In an interview with the Sun, the star spoke candidly about sibling Caroline's diagnosis back in 2012 – and her sudden death just three weeks later.

Davina had rushed Caroline to hospital with a suspected stroke. But tests revealed she had terminal lung cancer. "We got the very, very bad diagnosis in A&E," the Masked Singer panellist remembered.

"I had to keep it together for Caroline because she was going through a much worse time than I was but every now and again I'd go into the corridor and have a meltdown.

"This one nurse came out and rubbed my back as I cried. She told me to take my moment and then pull myself together and get back in there for my sister."

Today would have been my sisters birthday ... we always try and remember her on this day instead of the day she died... Love u Caco , she was ace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/W4SRhcaUH9 — Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) October 24, 2020

Davina's sister Caroline Baday sadly died in 2012

Just weeks later, on 1 August 2012, Caroline sadly passed away at the age of 50.

Davina, 53, has experienced a great deal in her life and in a previous interview with You magazine she spoke about Caroline's death, her grandmother's passing and her dad Andrew's diagnosis with Alzheimer's.

"You learn most from pain," she shared. "And if you don't put yourself through feeling it, you will never grow. I deal with grief in a particular way.

The TV star with her beloved dad, Andrew

"I don't scream and cry – in fact, I find it very difficult to cry. I've had so much loss in my life, I try to deal with everything as practically and logically as I can.

"With my dad, it's so hard because we are losing him in front of my eyes," she added. "I think Dad still knows who I am.

"He might not remember my name but he knows I mean something to him. He can't really speak because words have gone but he still smiles and laughs. I sit with him reading an art book and he is completely entranced."

