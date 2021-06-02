Davina McCall shares surprising detail about split from ex-husband The Masked Dancer star was married to Matthew Robertson

Davina McCall has shared a surprising detail about her split from ex-husband, Matthew Robertson, revealing they still lived together even after announcing their divorce.

The Masked Dancer judge admitted in a candid new interview that she remained in the same home as her ex despite feeling "awkward" about their living situation.

The couple announced their separation after 17 years of marriage in 2017.

"The summer after my [50th] birthday, Matthew and I had split up, and I was in a real transitional phase of my life," Davina told Good Housekeeping.

"We'd still been living in our house together, which was awkward. I hadn't moved on and I was in this weird no-man's land. But then I moved out and started renting a place and that felt like the first step in a new phase.

"I thought, 'Okay, we can look forward now.' It was transformative. And since then, I've really tried to simplify my life and scale it down, which has been a very positive thing."

Davina and Michael split in 2017

On 26 November 2017, Davina's rep confirmed news of her marriage split to HELLO!. "I am very sad to say that Matthew and I have separated," the statement read.

"Our amazing children are our number one priority, above everything else so therefore we ask for as much space and respect from the media as possible while our family goes through this difficult time."

Davina and Matthew are parents to children Holly, 19, Tilly, 17, and Chester, 14.

Davina and Michael were friends before they started dating

The TV star is now dating Michael Douglas, who has worked as Davina's celebrity hairdresser for over 20 years. The pair were first linked in May 2019, but Davina has said she is keen to keep their romance private.

In a previous interview with You magazine, she said: "I will never sit here and go into great details [on her relationship with Michael]. And the reason for that is all down to respect."

