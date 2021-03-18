Davina McCall shares rare childhood photo with her grandmother for this special reason The TV star was brought up by her grandma Pippy

Davina McCall has reflected on the past 12 months with pictures from her childhood.

Recalling fond memories of her time with her late grandmother, Pippy, the 53-year-old revealed she was surprised after photo editing website, Loved Ones Forever, brought back an old image to life.

READ: Davina McCall expresses disbelief over being called 'wrinkly' in Masked Singer dress

Loading the player...

WATCH: Davina McCall films workout in stunning home kitchen

"This last year has been extremely tough. I don't know about you but I have been feeling so nostalgic," she wrote. "Because it makes me feel safe x this is a picture of me and my granny Pippy. She brought me up and was an incredibly important person in my life."

MORE: Davina McCall shares extremely rare selfie with boyfriend Michael Douglas

READ: Davina McCall opens up about clever way she balances career with family life

On the amazing results of the photo, Davina added: "It floored me. In the most lovely way. We recommended him on our podcast @makingthecutpodcast but thought I'd put out on my page because it's so arresting!!! DM him, he's been through a lot and genuinely wants to make people happy x."

Fans were quick to react, with many commenting on the closeness between her and her grandmother. "Look at the love for you she has, it's all over her," remarked one, to which, Davina replied: "She really really did love me so much. I owe her so much."

Davina shared these before and after pictures

Another follower said: "You are so loved Davina. You make people become strong, caring, & with the I can help attitude. Thank you." A third post read: "Omg that is amazing. You must be thrilled."

MORE: Davina McCall opens up about father's battle with Alzheimer's

The former Big Brother host has previously been open about her close relationship with grandmother. She was raised by her paternal grandparents after her parents split at the age of three.

Of her rocky relationship with her own mother, Davina previously said on Jonathan Ross: "She was incapable of mothering so I was always trying to get her to do motherly things. But it never quite happened and it left me yearning for more all the time.

"I was so confused, I didn't know how to be around her but I worshipped her and I know she loved me too but not in a conventional way."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.