Davina McCall looks unreal in skin-tight crop top for insane workout

Davina McCall is the queen of fitness, often sharing incredibly gruelling workouts with her fans, and she showed off these results with her toned abs in some skin-tight sportswear.

The presenter took to Instagram to show off some of the results – and she looked like a bombshell.

The workout was very tiring for the 53-year-old who joked that she was only "sort of smiling" following the intense exercise.

She also uploaded a small clip of her workout – but she made a small mistake when she thought it had finished a few seconds earlier.

The star was doing a round of burpees when the fitness instructor on a DVD said: "Yes, come on."

She thought she'd finished, until he shouted: "We've got 20 seconds left," to which she promptly continued.

She wrote: "When you think it's finished when @richcallender says yes in #armageddon on @ownyourgoalsdavina but actually it's 'yes!! Youve only got 20 seconds left.'"

The intense workout left the star feeling exhausted

Davina's sportswear perfectly complimented her figure, and she looked beautiful in the skin-tight crop top and leggings.

The bottoms marked a departure from her previous leggings, which were a tie-dye pair – and they were fit for a duchess.

Last month, she showcased her incredibly toned physique, in a stylish snap where she posed in a black sports bra teamed with grey tie-dye leggings and trainers.

Opening up about her latest fitness regime, Davina wrote: "Hit the gym…if u haven't already tried #oyg get the @ownyourgoalsdavina app…so easy…took it to the gym. Did a couple of toned in 10 @sarahblendfit workouts on there…aces."

Wowing fans, the TV star turned to one of Meghan Markle's favourite brands for her latest look, the Align HR Pant from Lululemon.

The star shows off the results of her intense workouts

Sparking a major reaction from fans, Davina's 1.3million followers were quick to comment on her outfit. "Looking strong!! Love those leggings too!" wrote one. "Need those leggings," added another.

Lululemon has long been a favourite among celebrities and royals, including Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, Lucy Hale and of course – Meghan Markle.

The Duchess famously wore the athleisure label while pregnant with her son, Archie. Back in 2019, the royal was pictured cradling her baby bump in a zip-up hoodie and the Align HR Pants in black as she left the Mark Hotel in New York.

